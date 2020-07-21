Chiropractic, wellness business owner aims for ‘health made simple’

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

July 21, 2020

This week’s Up-and-Comer is Joe Moen, chiropractor and co-owner of Origin Health Chiropractic & Wellness.

Name: Joe Moen

Age: 32

Hometown: Cheyenne, Wyo.

What brought you to Sioux Falls?

I was recruited to play football at the University of Sioux Falls way back in 2006. I met my wife there, and we always knew that we wanted to raise our kids in Sioux Falls after I finished graduate school.

What keeps you in Sioux Falls?

My wife and I love Sioux Falls! We get the “small town” feel with most of the amenities of a bigger city. It’s a vibrant and growing community, and we’ve built relationships here that will last a lifetime. This community rallied around us when we needed it, and we look forward to serving and giving back to Sioux Falls for years to come.

What’s your favorite thing about your job?

The people! We get to interact with so many patients who come from all walks of life⁠ — with different stories, aches and pains, and goals. It is our greatest pleasure to be able to help them along their health journey in as many ways as we can — whether that is through chiropractic care, nutrition planning and movement education or by simply allowing them to decompress for 15 minutes. Meeting them where they are and serving them is our biggest focus.

How did you get connected to your industry?

Interestingly, working as a chiropractor was not an aspiration of mine until late in my college career. I had been treated by a local chiropractor — shout-out to Dr. Wayne Huber at Active Spine! — while at USF, and he encouraged me to look into the profession as a possible career after graduation. I did my research and fell in love with the chiropractic approach to treating the body and the freedom the chiropractic license gave me to operate in practice. We focus on treating the body as a whole, strengthening it to be able to handle all the stressors the world throws at it and allowing it to function at the highest level possible. It is a growing field for sure, and I think there are more and more people who are looking to take their health into their own hands. Chiropractic was the best medical profession I could see where we could truly help them do that.

What prompted you to start your own business, and what has been the biggest surprise?

My wife and I have a great vision of a clinic that focuses on the patient⁠ — meeting them where they are and serving them through a number of ways. We wanted to create a health care facility full of light, hope and positive energy — a place where patients could feel encouraged. With that vision in mind, we decided to go all in last year and make it a reality!

We’ve been pleasantly surprised by the amount of support we’ve received from the community as we started out on this journey last year. We couldn’t be more thankful for the team that surrounded us and brought our vision to life: Allan Johnson at First Dakota National Bank, Dr. Douglas Sea of SideCar, Savannah Garrow and Larry Canfield of Canfield Business Interiors, Andy Heckman and Paul Reynolds of RCM and Jeff Schmidt of Voyage Federal Credit Union. That’s not to mention all the family, friends and patients who reached out and offered support during the build-out phase and the opening of the clinic. Even through the pandemic, the support we have experienced has truly been humbling.

Describe Origin Health Chiropractic & Wellness in three words.

Health made simple.

What’s your favorite way to give back to your community?

Getting people out of pain and empowering them to take control of their own health has to be on top of that list. We believe that if we can positively impact the life of a patient who walks through our doors, they will in turn be more apt to treat someone else with kindness and love, which will continue to spread throughout the community.

What’s one business you’d like to see in Sioux Falls that isn’t here now?

Trader Joe’s! I’m sure I echo many people in Sioux Falls and the surrounding region, but it would be great to not have to make special trips to the cities or Omaha to stock up!

Where do you see yourself in five years?

I see myself continuing to grow Origin Health and finding more ways to serve the residents of Sioux Falls. We are very excited about the relationships we are pursuing that will allow us to offer even more services through Origin in the future. We hope those services will provide even more avenues for our patients to achieve a vibrant health future. And hopefully going to our local Trader Joe’s.