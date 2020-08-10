Changes at Hy-Vee include more, bigger self-checkout lanes

0 shares Share

Aug. 10, 2020

Hy-Vee stores in Sioux Falls are getting more self-checkout lanes, including some with conveyors.

Some of the new, larger machines have been installed in the store at 26th Street and Marion Road. They include a self-checkout with a conveyor leading up to the scanner and some with long conveyors leading to bagging areas.

All Sioux Falls locations are scheduled to receive the updated self-checkout lanes by November.

“As we’ve rolled out more of these self-checkout options to allow our customers to get in and out of the store more quickly and to minimize their exposure to others during the evolving COVID-19 outbreak, they have been received very positively by many customers,” Hy-Vee spokesperson Christina Gayman said. “However, we know that option isn’t for everyone. Hy-Vee staff are always available to assist customers and to check out their orders for them if they prefer.”

Hy-Vee also announced it’s starting drive-up options for flu vaccines from Aug. 17 through Oct. 31. Vaccines also will be given inside the pharmacy with social distancing protocols and plexiglass shields in place at registers and counters. Patients receiving a vaccine will need to wear a face covering, and Hy-Vee pharmacy staff will wear face masks at all times.

Drive-up vaccines will be offered from 7 to 11 a.m. Mondays, 3 to 7 p.m. Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays in the parking lot of many pharmacy locations.

And finally, Hy-Vee is expanding its relationship with apparel brand Joe Fresh. It launched a website selling the brand’s family apparel and accessories.

“Quality clothing, accessories, footwear and beauty will always serve as a top need for the American consumer, which is why we’ve made these solutions available to our shoppers,” Darren Baty, executive vice president of non-foods for Hy-Vee, said in a statement announcing the partnership last year.

“Hy-Vee’s goal is to provide its customers the very best in all lifestyle categories in a convenient and easy-to-shop format.”

There are no Joe Fresh departments listed in Sioux Falls, but you can find small sections of the apparel in some locations.