Building permits lag behind last year’s pace

July 1, 2020

Sioux Falls added almost $53 million in building permits in June, remaining behind the pace of the past two years.

The total for the year so far is $286.1 million. That compares with $350.5 million a year ago and $344.7 million two years ago.

That includes $90.2 million in new commercial construction, down from $114.6 million last year, and $59 million in commercial additions and remodeling, down from $95.7 million last year.

Permits for large projects issued by the city in June include:

Nordica Warehouses Inc., second warehouse at 5150 W. Foundation Court, $7.4 million.

Vern Eide Auto Plaza remodel at 4501 E. Arrowhead Parkway, $1.7 million.

Villas on Ponderosa, 7700 E. Bull Pine Trail, $1.2 million.

Heirloom Creations, two buildings for event center, warehouse and sewing machine service center, 4000 S. Hawthorne Ave., $1.1 million

New residential construction at $107.6 million is not far behind last year’s pace, which was at $108.1 million. Residential additions and remodeling projects are down at $29.3 million compared with $32.1 million.

Permits for 330 new single-family homes have been issued this year, 10 fewer than the same time last year. The city issued permits for 284 multifamily units, down 54 units from the same time last year.