Avera Health names new CFO

Jan. 16, 2020

Julie Norton has been named the new chief financial officer for Avera Health.

Norton currently serve as vice president of operational finance and previously was senior vice president for finance and CFO of Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Center. She has held financial positions with Avera for 20 years and was selected as CFO following a national search.

“Julie’s qualifications, expertise and experience as well as her demonstrated commitment to the Avera ministry and mission made her the leading candidate for this position. I’m confident in Julie’s leadership and her deep understanding of Avera’s financials,” CEO Bob Sutton said in a statement. “We are blessed to have someone of her high caliber as part of the leadership team of Avera.”

As CFO, Norton will serve as “the senior financial steward of Avera, supporting a transparent, metrics-driven approach to financial business planning while developing and aligning measures of success across the organization,” according to the statement.

“I have been honored to serve in financial leadership for Avera, and at this juncture in my career, I’m thrilled to bring my experience and knowledge to the table to lead our amazing team of finance professionals,” Norton said. “Collaboration and teamwork are keys to Avera’s success as an organization, and I look forward to the great things we will do together.”

Norton graduated from the University of South Dakota with majors in accounting and mathematics and is a CPA and Chartered Global Management Accountant.

Her community involvement includes serving as past chair of the Sioux Falls Catholic Schools board of trustees, past chair of the Sioux Empire United Way board of directors, board member and past treasurer for the Ronald McDonald House Charities, board member and past chair for Sioux Falls Area CASA.

Norton succeeds Jim Breckenridge, who is retiring in April after 45 years with Avera.

“Breckenridge played a key role in Avera’s growth, building the infrastructure for the complexities of regulations and the reimbursement system. He has led the system to a centralized financial process, capital allocation plan, debt obligation structure and favorable bond ratings,” Avera said in a statement.

Norton’s transition into the CFO role will begin Feb. 3.