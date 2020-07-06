Automania plans big event this August, with new scenic venue

0 shares Share

July 6, 2020

This paid event piece is sponsored by Automania.

Automania will go on this summer in a beautiful setting just 15 minutes from Sioux Falls.

The popular car show will be Aug. 22 at SpringBrooke Events, Golf and Grill, which was purchased by Sioux Falls resident Rick Gourley.

Located right off Interstate 90 in Beaver Creek, Minn., the scenic venue is just a 15-minute drive from Sioux Falls.

SpringBrooke was closed for more than a decade, but its 80 acres of farmland – including a restaurant and sprawling golf course – are returning to life, thanks to Gourley’s vision for an event center with copious outdoor seating.

“This land lends itself well to the car show,” Gourley said. “There’s really no better place to have cars on display than on the grass.”

Automania, which was born in Sioux Falls in 2006, is the creation of Bill Nelson. Along with Carole Pagones of the Downtown Sioux Falls organization, Nelson started Hot Summer Nites more than 22 years ago.

But car enthusiasts wanted more.

“For years, many different car owners asked why only Corvettes and no other cars were allowed at Hot Summer Nites,” Nelson explained. “That’s why we started Automania in downtown Sioux Falls, and the first year was a huge success with over 800 cars, four live bands and tens of thousands of people.”

After a couple of years in downtown Sioux Falls, Nelson moved the event to Brandon, just minutes east of downtown. The event became the largest free-to-the-public automotive event in the Midwest, featuring classic rock ‘n’ roll bands such as Tommy James and the Shondells, B.J. Thomas, Mitch Ryder, The Buckinghams and The Grass Roots. Automania also highlighted special guests such as famous car designers Chip Foose and George Barris, along with many TV stars.

“The cars were works of art, even all the local cars,” Nelson said. “People came to show their pride and joys from 20 different states and Canada. Tens of thousands of people attended consistently, and several times Automania had around 1,500 vehicles on display.”

There are many cars registered for the show – which starts at noon Aug. 22 – but there is room for more.

“We have had an excellent response! There is a pent-up demand, and people are excited to get out and show off their cars,” Gourley said. “We have more than 85 acres of pristine golf course to spread out on, so there is absolutely room for more.”

Automania also is looking for any and all vendors, he said.

“Food, shirts, auto parts, face painting, balloons, crafts — you name it, we have a spot for you!”

To register and to learn more about this year’s event, click HERE, or check out the Facebook event titled AutoMania at SpringBrooke. Message Automania through Facebook if you would like to be a volunteer!