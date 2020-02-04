Acreage near Garretson tops sales report

3 shares Share

Feb. 4, 2020

The most expensive home sale for the week of Jan. 13 was $500,000 for an acreage east of Garretson.

Our weekly feature sorts through property transfer records in Minnehaha and Lincoln counties to find the 10 most expensive residential sales.

The property transfer information comes from the Minnehaha County Director of Equalization Office and the Lincoln County Register of Deeds Office. Addresses are in Sioux Falls unless noted.

Here’s a look at the top 10 home sales for the week of Jan. 13:

10. 7009 E. 40th St., $361,000

9. 9513 W. Keyrell Circle, $372,000

8. 2012 S. Phillips Ave., $391,000

7. 8531 W. Bryggen Court, $400,000

6. 1404 S. Street Car Place, $402,500

5. 7804 S. Brande Park Circle, $411,000

4. 47862 Lake Alvin Place, Harrisburg; $415,000

3. 535 Meadow St., Baltic; $432,000

2. 4408 S. Dubuque Ave., $490,000

1. 48655 253rd St., Sherman; $500,000