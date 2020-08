0 shares Share

Aug. 11, 2020

The most expensive home sale for the week of July 20 was $1.1 million for a 6,000-square-foot house in the Old Orchard Heights neighborhood.

The home, which sits on an acre, has five bedrooms and five baths. Floor-to-ceiling windows overlook the wooded backyard. The lower level features a bar, exercise room and office. There are three fireplaces, including one in the hearth room next to the open kitchen.

Our weekly feature sorts through property transfer records in Minnehaha and Lincoln counties to find the 10 most expensive residential sales.

The property transfer information comes from the Minnehaha County Director of Equalization Office and the Lincoln County Register of Deeds Office. Addresses are in Sioux Falls unless noted.

Here’s a look at the top 10 home sales for the week of July 20:

10. 701 W. Quail Creek Circle, $525,000

9. 1900 S. Bill Drive, $528,500

8. 47688 274th St., Harrisburg; $530,000

7. 901 S. Fifth Ave., Brandon; $624,000

6. 101 N. Autumnwood Court, $625,500

5. 27233 Regal Court, $646,000

4. 5212 S. Summerfield Place, $715,000

3. 26695 481st Ave., Brandon; $720,000

2. 401 E. Chestnut Trail, Brandon; $940,000

1. 2716 E. Old Orchard Trail, $1,100,000