The plan provides for the sale of the company’s assets and distribution of the net proceeds to the company’s stockholders, after which the company will be dissolved. This follows Luby’s announcement in June that it wanted to sell its assets.

Sioux Falls Fuddruckers franchisee Pat Costello said the location at 3101 W. 41st St. won’t be impacted by the changes at a corporate level. It is open, never closed during the pandemic and has weathered COVID’s business shakeup fairly well, he said.

The restaurant is closing at 9 p.m., an hour earlier than normal. Employees are wearing masks, and the restaurant has implemented enhancing cleaning and distancing measures.