Event venue coming to former pool hall

Sept. 16, 2020

An event hall coming to the east side of Sioux Falls will fill a need for a wedding venue in that area, its owner said.

The Social is leasing the former Pocket building at 12th Street and Thompson Avenue. It’s the second event venue from Lynette Hofer of Open Space.

“Some people don’t want a barn or to be downtown,” Hofer said. “They don’t always want a hotel or restaurant because then they’re stuck with those vendors. This gives people choices.”

The Social will have seating for up to 300 people with a bar and a space for caterers to use. The venue will have recommended vendors, but people will be able to hire whomever they want, she said.

Remodeling work has started outside, including a white exterior and artwork by Jillian Artistry. A “casino” sign still needs to be removed, Hofer said.

The property owner, Thompson Square LLC, has already gutted the building. Construction work to build out The Social is expected to begin soon and could be wrapped up in time for events in December, Hofer said. She’ll know more once the project gets underway.

The space will have an “urban, industrial feel with exposed beams,” she said. Conceptual renderings don’t show the exact finishes but do give people an idea of the look that will be created.

Next spring, work will begin to create an outdoor event area in what’s now a parking lot behind the building.

It will include a sand volleyball court as a nod to The Pocket’s popular outdoor activity.

In addition to hosting gatherings, Hofer plans to organize public events for The Social. She’s envisioning live music and events such as a “maskerade” party as a COVID twist on a masquerade ball.

Hofer sees The Social as complementary to Open Space, which she opened two years ago near 69th Street and Western Avenue. Open Space can host gatherings of up to 100 people and allows users to bring in their own food.

“I like connecting people,” she said of her foray into the industry.

She also owns Hofer Cleaning, which does construction cleanup and commercial jobs. Because of that business, the event centers have access to a Clorax Total 360 machine, which is used for sanitizing between gatherings, Hofer said.

When The Pocket closed a little over a year ago, Thompson Square purchased the building for redevelopment. The initial plan included a locally owned custom furniture shop in half of the space, but COVID derailed that, said Ken Frear, who’s part of the ownership group.

A mutual friend brought Frear and Hofer together.

“It will be a nice addition for Sioux Falls,” Frear said of The Social.

Thompson Square plans to redevelop The Pocket’s former sand volleyball court area to the south of the building, Frear said. He had envisioned a brewery sharing the building with the furniture maker and is still hoping to attract one in a new structure.