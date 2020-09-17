Enjoy magnificent lake views in year-round home on Lake Madison

0 shares Share

This paid Executive Home is sponsored by Todd Nelson of Key Real Estate.

Homes like this on Lake Madison don’t come around often, with lake views from multiple rooms and a layout ideal for guests.

Located at 6604 Peninsula Point, this six-bedroom, 3.5-bath home offers 3,657 square feet of luxury living space.

“This home is completely updated and upgraded,” listing agent Todd Nelson of Key Real Estate said.

“The layout is ideal for hosting guests all year, with separate and distinct spaces, plus four zones of heating and cooling so everyone’s comfort level is met.”

You’ll be amazed at the openness and space for gatherings in the huge kitchen, which features granite throughout, distressed off-white cabinets, a full pantry, convenient custom spice rack and massive island.

It opens to a massive dining and living space, with vaulted ceilings and tons of space for family dinners and get-togethers.

“The outdoor living area in this home is truly outstanding,” Nelson added.

“One of the most unique features is a private courtyard in the center of the property that includes an outside shower.”

The main living space leads to a beautiful backyard with a new, raised seawall and sandy beach.

“If you’re going to live on the lake, this is the setting you want,” Nelson said.

“You’re steps from the water, with plenty of room for outdoor dining and your boat or jet ski just a walk away.”

Off the living room, a sunroom is made for unwinding and entertaining with a gas fireplace and bar.

“Spaces like this allow you to take full advantage of your lake home all year,” Nelson said.

“Whether it’s your weekend getaway or full-time residence, you’ll absolutely love coming home here.”

This Executive Home is listed for $899,900. For more information or a tour, contact Todd Nelson of Key Real Estate at 605-321-9147 or todd@toddnelsonrealtor.com.