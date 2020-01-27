Do your research: Key questions to consider when choosing a LASIK provider

0 shares Share

Jan. 27, 2020

This paid piece is sponsored by Vance Thompson Vision.

Vision correction is a decision that will affect every part of your life. If you’re considering LASIK, experts at Vance Thompson Vision recommend doing your research.

“The best way to get started is by comparing LASIK programs,” Dr. John Berdahl said. “You can find answers to key questions by examining vision care providers’ websites or by reaching out directly to ask.”

Many centers offer LASIK, but not all LASIK plans and procedures are alike. These differences can be difficult for patients to spot without doing their own research.

“Low-price LASIK advertisements can be deceiving,” Dr. Vance Thompson said. “Centers with low-price offerings often charge additional fees for astigmatism, high levels of correction and additional appointments. At Vance Thompson Vision, we try to provide our patients with the whole picture.”

LASIK is an exciting option for those ready to reduce their dependence on glasses or contacts, but the one-time cost often seems daunting to patients. Thompson advises patients to consider price as just one part of the equation.

“Improved vision is a lifelong investment,” Thompson said. “With most purchases, we think ‘What if I spend too much?’ When it comes to your vision, we think the bigger question is ‘What if I don’t spend enough?’ ”

Surgery centers with higher price packages usually are much more comprehensive, covering the cost of additional advanced testing before surgery, post-operative care and even the cost of an enhancement. After the eye has healed, a LASIK enhancement is sometimes necessary to adjust the original correction.

When choosing a LASIK provider, Berdahl recommends patients consider the LASIK technology and surgeon in addition to the price package.

“Your vision is your most important sense,” he said. “Factors like the surgeon’s amount of experience combined with the quality of laser software can make a huge difference in a patient’s end result.”

Not all patients are good candidates for LASIK. Lifestyle factors and specific details like a patient’s eyesight, corneal thickness or previous eye injuries may impact whether a surgeon recommends LASIK. Treatments such as PRK and SMILE are other options for laser vision correction.

Vance Thompson Vision offers a free, 15-point checklist for those considering LASIK. The checklist is designed to help patients evaluate different LASIK providers and decide the best option for them.

“We want to provide our patients with resources and opportunities to help them select a provider that fits their needs,” Thompson said.

Want to see LASIK for yourself? Vance Thompson Vision will hold an open house from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday offering mini-screenings, the chance to meet the team, ask questions and learn more about the process. For details, click here.