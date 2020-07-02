Celebrating with your own fireworks for the Fourth? Read this first

0 shares Share

July 2, 2020

This paid piece is sponsored by Novak Sanitary Service.

Does your Fourth of July celebration include a do-it-yourself display of pyrotechnics this year? Make sure you’re ending the show safely.

“As more people plan to stay close to home this Fourth of July, we’re anticipating an increase in at-home fireworks,” said Mike Herbst, general manager of Novak Sanitary Service.

“So we just want to remind people that staying safe this holiday also includes the way you dispose of those fireworks. Every year, we experience at least a couple incidents that can easily become dangerous for residents and our team.”

A few years ago, a Sioux Falls family threw the remnants of fireworks into a trash container and then looked out the window minutes later to find it fully engulfed in fire. Even after hosing it down, the flames rekindled multiple times.

“You’d be surprised the effort it can take to fully extinguish used fireworks,” Herbst said.

“What you need to do is allow that debris to cool, soaked with water, and place it in a metal container away from any building or combustible materials until the next day. After you’ve soaked them overnight, keep them wet by double wrapping them in a plastic bag and then put them in the garbage can.”

Do you have fireworks left over that never got used? They need to be handled safely too.

“Those can ignite inside a can, and when our trucks pick them up and the blade inside starts crushing them, that also can ignite unused or dud fireworks, and the next thing you know, our entire truck is on fire and, of course, our driver’s safety is at risk,” Herbst said.

If you have unused or dud fireworks you no longer want, here are three options to consider:

Give them away to someone who will use them safely.

Store them safely. First, check their expiration date. If they haven’t expired, keep them in a cool, dry place, out of reach from children and away from all appliances and anything flammable.

Area residents are encouraged to take duds and unused fireworks to the Sioux Falls Household Hazardous Waste Facility for safe disposal. This free service is available to residents of Minnehaha, Lincoln, Lake, McCook and Turner counties.

Household Hazardous Waste Facility

Address: 1015 E. Chambers St.

Phone: 605-367-8695 There have been changes made at the HHWF because of COVID-19. To learn more, click here.

“We wish everyone a great July 4 holiday weekend and appreciate you celebrating safely,” Herbst said.