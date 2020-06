0 shares Share

June 29, 2020

Arnolds Park Amusement Park is back open and now requires visitors to wear face coverings along with other changes.

The amusement park in the Okoboji lakes area of northwest Iowa closed for two weeks following an uptick in COVID-19 cases in Dickinson County and reopened June 26.

It posted the following regulations online:

For our guests:

All guests will be required to wear face coverings — not required for children under 2 years old.

We ask that you stay home if you have been exposed to COVID-19 or are feeling ill in any way.

Please wash and sanitize your hands frequently during your visit.

Please respect social distancing and maintain at least 6 feet of distance between your group and others.

Please avoid touching gates, fencing, etc., and refrain from touching your face.

All guests will be required to undergo a temperature screening before entering the park.

Please comply with posted signage and staff direction related to COVID-19 measures.

We will be taking the following steps:

All employees will undergo a temperature screening before starting work.

Employees will wear masks and other PPE as needed.

We will frequently sanitize high-touch areas.

Rides will be unavailable at times as we clean and sanitize throughout the day.

Hand sanitizer locations have been placed throughout the park.

Seating areas have been spaced out throughout the park.

More signage has been added to build social distancing awareness.

We will limit capacity within the park.

Ride loading procedures will be done by groups to maintain social distancing.

Maxwell’s Beach Cafe, which is also in Arnolds Park, closed for two weeks as well and is expected to reopen today.

Dickinson County has shown a downward trend in cases over the past week. More than half of its cases have been people between the age of 18 and 40.