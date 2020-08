195 shares Share

The annual 605 Made Night Market showed there’s still strong support for shopping local, as the downtown event drew a solid crowd Saturday despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Visitors shopped locally made merchandise from two dozen vendors, dined from several food trucks and took in entertainment from multiple bands and even a magician.

The event is co-organized by Knotty Gnome Variety & Salvage and SiouxFalls.Business. It is sponsored by The First National Bank in Sioux Falls.

“Our makers reported a great experience and in many cases better than expected sales,” said Jodi Schwan, owner of SiouxFalls.Business.

“We’re so appreciative of everyone who came to the event, practiced good safety measures and definitely made a difference in business for a lot of local entrepreneurs.”

Here’s a look at some scenes from the night, courtesy of photographer Jay Pickthorn.