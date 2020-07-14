0 shares Share

Web developer

Click Rain is seeking a web developer to join our growing web development team. The web developer will play a critical role in using JAMstack methodologies to develop and deploy performant client websites. This position will require experience and familiarity with JavaScript frameworks such as Vue.js and React, content management systems such as Craft CMS and core web technologies.

This is a full-time position in our Sioux Falls office, with the option for remote work arrangements to be made.

QUALITIES

Strong attention to detail.

Excellent oral and written communication skills.

Self-starter with a natural curiosity to learn new things and improve your craft.

Excellent troubleshooting and debugging skills.

Proven history of completing projects on time and within budget.

Thorough understanding and experience building on the JAMstack.

Three-plus years’ experience with core web languages such as HTML, CSS/SASS and JavaScript.

Two-plus years’ experience with Vue.js, React or Angular.

Strong understanding of Git version control.

Nice to have:

Experience generating static sites via Gridsome with deployment to a CDN.

Prior experience with Twig-based templating with a CMS such as Craft CMS.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Develop high-quality responsive templates based on designer mockups.

Configure Craft CMS to project specifications and integrate with design templates.

Provide maintenance and support for legacy web projects.

Provide project estimates.

Meaningfully contribute to client discussions.

Contribute to and hold team accountable to project-scope documentation.

Why should you join our crew?

We focus on you and provide a culture that promotes your personal and professional growth.

We have the benefits you’d expect from an agency: the good stuff like medical, dental and vision insurance, matching 401(k), personalized career growth plans, etc. But we also offer remote work flexibility, summer hours, company-paid volunteer time, casual dress, wellness membership reimbursement, a great team of people and more.

We were founded on the belief that people come first, and we plan to keep it that way.

If you love technology and digital marketing, and you want to work where your well-being is No. 1, apply today!