Vice president, operations at vascular center

JOB SUMMARY

Responsible of the development of projects, strategies and business ventures for an assigned market.

Apply advanced technical knowledge of health care center operations, along with external market practices to solve highly complex challenges. Responsible for the overall integration efforts within the clinics and between the clinic, medical center and all central service corporate departments, including clinical care, employee and physician relations, as well as other activities related to the integration between the clinic and other parts of the enterprise.

Plan, direct, organize and evaluate the implementation of strategic operational plans that align with system goals to deliver high-quality, cost-effective care of services with a positive margin.

Ensure that the philosophy, goals and objectives remain consistent with the overall mission, values and strategic plan of the enterprise.

Advise enterprise leaders regarding the market’s community, financial, growth, people, risk, safety, quality and service matters.

Must demonstrate skills in interpersonal relationships, medical staff relations, planning, development, project management, information management, reimbursement contract negotiation/understanding, grant writing and marketing.

About Sanford Health:

At Sanford Health, we are dedicated to the work of health and healing.

Every day, we show that commitment by delivering the highest quality of care to the communities we serve.

We are leaders in health care and strive to provide patients across the region with convenient access to expert medical care, leading-edge technologies and world-class facilities.

In addition to strong clinical care, we also are committed to research, education and community growth.

We engage in medical research to not only discover innovative ways to provide care but also to find cures for common diseases.

We continuously seek new ways to achieve our vision of improving the human condition here in your community, across the region and around the world.

The entire team at Sanford Health recognizes the value of healthy families and communities.

We continue to gain momentum and expand our reach. Together, we can make a positive difference now and in the future.

