Talent and leadership development director

JOB SUMMARY

The talent and leadership development director leads the innovation, development and implementation of talent strategies that drive meaningful employee experiences, builds an inspiring and magnetic culture, develops employees and leaders to their fullest potential and strengthens the talent pipeline from our high potentials/front-line leaders to our C-suite executives.

Maintains a keen focus on creating impactful, measurable and personal talent experiences. Works with HR Strategic Partners, Communities of Expertise and stakeholders at all levels to produce and deliver an inspiring vision in order to create an exceptional employee experience with value-driven, measurable outcomes for the organization. Builds both strategic and hands-on execution, developing enterprisewide talent and leadership programs and tactics.

Develops and leads a portfolio of innovative and technology-enabled talent and leadership development practices and seamlessly integrates them across the enterprise. This includes introducing new ways to enhance and elevate employee experiences and pioneering approaches to foster organizational adaptability and success in an ever-changing health care environment. Develops a multiyear talent and leadership development road map aligned to the overarching HR strategy to drive business growth through talent, culture and performance. Translates the road map into a clear, actionable plan.

Leads a high-performance team of talent and leadership development professionals. Able to foster the development of a team environment driven to create an exceptional employee experience.

Accountable for the creation of a leadership brand and competency model, performance model, succession planning and calibration process and mentoring/coaching programs for all levels of leadership from front-line to C-suite executives.

Through workforce and succession planning, identifies future leaders at all levels and purposefully develops individuals early in their careers. Designs, implements and continually advances leadership development programs to realize tangible, measurable results that strengthen Sanford’s leadership pipeline.

Designs and oversees mentoring and coaching programs.

Uses workforce planning to identify critical talent segmentations and skill gaps. Builds systemic processes that enhance Sanford’s capability to identify an internal talent pipeline, as well as retain top talent through additional development opportunities.

Cultivates a learning organization so employees are developed to their maximum potential in alignment with their passions and talents. Creates modern talent planning approaches that enable scale and strengthen organizational adaptability and agility.

Leads the development and modernization of a meaningful, purpose-centric performance-management process that is continuous and collaborative to motivate career development and fuel performance.

Partners with stakeholders at all levels to develop and implement employee experience strategies that nurture an inclusive culture where employees feel welcome and can bring the best of who they are every day.

Leads the development of an exceptional mission-focused culture that offers an inspiring employee experience for all employees, using surveys, assessments and pulsing to strategically understand, monitor and advance the culture.

Understands the health care marketplace and Sanford’s strategic plans in order to effectively drive talent strategies that create business value and results.

Monitors and evaluates the execution of effective leadership, talent, learning and culture strategies and programs at various levels of the organization, ensuring they are innovative and providing tangible value to end-users. Ensures strong success metrics are in place to monitor and evaluate impact and ROI of programs. Develops reports on program effectiveness and makes recommendations for program enhancements and improvements.

About Sanford Health

Sanford Health is one of the largest and fastest-growing not-for-profit health systems in the United States. We’re proud to offer many development and advancement opportunities to our nearly 50,000 members of the Sanford Family who are dedicated to the work of health and healing across our broad footprint.

See yourself at Sanford!

For a full job summary, qualifications and a link to apply, click here.