Surround yourself with nature, luxury in Split Rock Heights

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Aug. 6, 2020

This paid Executive Home is sponsored by Greta Bruggeman of Hegg Realtors.

You’ll feel like you’re living in a private park with this picturesque executive ranch in the Split Rock Heights neighborhood.

Located on a quiet cul-de-sac at 1505 S. Sierra Circle, this five-bedroom, five-bath home offers more than 4,700 square feet on 1.3 acres.

“This is simply a beautiful home, extensively renovated, that surrounds you with seclusion and luxury,” listing agent Greta Bruggeman said.

“You’re right in the middle of all that the growing east side offers, with all paved roads around you, but you’ll feel like you’re in your little slice of country.”

The main floor alone has a sprawling 2,600 square feet, with three bedrooms and three bathrooms on one floor.

“The kitchen is gorgeous – so impressively designed,” Bruggeman said. “There’s so much space for the chef here, for family meals and for entertaining.”

An open floor plan flows to a stunning living room, set off by 12-foot soaring ceilings, an inviting fireplace and windows that showcase the tranquility of nature.

“There’s so much space to work from home here or comfortably support families of all sizes.”

A stunning master suite includes extra space for seating.

It leads to a large, luxurious bath that features a soaking tub and leads to an enormous walk-in closet.

The lower level uniquely hosts another full kitchen and a second laundry, along with two huge bedrooms. One includes an en-suite bath and both feature walk-in closets.

“And the family space is outstanding – with a beautiful family room, cozy fireplace and spacious gaming and bar area,” Bruggeman said.

“It’s essentially likely having two complete homes in one, with all the space and extras included on each level.”

A west-facing backyard will bring you spectacular sunsets, whether from the endless wall of windows, the three-season room or the expansive outdoor entertaining areas.

“The outdoor living this home offers is so comfortable – you truly feel you’ve escaped the busyness of life here,” Bruggeman said. “Plus, you’re located in the top-ranked Brandon Valley School District and so close to anything you’d need in Sioux Falls. It truly is a home that offers the best of all worlds.”

This home will host an open house from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9.

This Executive Home is listed for $949,900. For information or a private showing, contact Greta Bruggeman at 605-838-8396.