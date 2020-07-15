Stunning ranch walkout will wow you with interior design and amenities  

0 shares Share

Interior designer-inspired renovations combined with high-end finishes and extras galore leave nothing lacking in this five-bedroom ranch walkout.

Located in South Dakota’s No. 1 school district, this home at 208 E. Meadowlark Court in Brandon’s Tallgrass development truly has it all.

“It absolutely has everything today’s homebuyer is looking for and then some,” said listing agent Greta Bruggeman of Hegg, Realtors.

The spacious main level offers 2,450 flowing square feet, with an open concept and exceptional finishes.

“The kitchen is just gorgeous,” Bruggeman said. “All the extras touches are here: A generous eat-in space, painted cabinets, a walk-in pantry and stainless steel appliances.”

An island bridges to a huge living room accented by a stunning floor-to-ceiling fireplace.

“We know how important main-floor bedrooms are to families, and this has three generously sized ones,” Bruggeman said.

“The master suite features duel vanities, in-floor heat, a walk-in tile shower, whirlpool tub, a huge walk-in closet plus a bonus closet. You’ll absolutely love all the space.”

The lower level includes two more huge bedrooms, a full bath with duel vanities and tons of space to entertain.

“Again, all the extras are here: The wet bar features in-floor heat, the gaming room includes a fireplace, and the theater room offers surround sound,” Bruggeman said.

The ultra-private fenced backyard has lovely spaces for enjoying the scenery.

“There’s both a paver patio and a composite deck, so you can enjoy your morning coffee outdoors and gather around a fire in the evening,” Bruggeman said.

“It’s an extremely well-designed home in a fantastic neighborhood you’ll love.”

This home will host an open house on Sunday, July 19, from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

This Executive Home is listed for $550,000. For more information or a private showing, contact Greta Bruggeman at 605-838-8396. Note: One of the sellers is a licensed Realtor in South Dakota and the listing agent.