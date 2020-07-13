Stunning home features impressive lake views on private acre lot

39 shares Share

July 13, 2020

This paid Executive Home is sponsored by Amy Stockberger Real Estate.

Surround yourself with private and incredible scenery in this exquisite home just a short drive from Sioux Falls.

Located at 26187 Sunset Bluff Drive, overlooking East Vermillion Lake near Canistota, this more than 7,500-square-foot home exudes sophistication.

“It’s an incredible, one-of-a-kind home,” listing agent Amy Stockberger said. “It’s just stunning everywhere you look.”

With six bedrooms, eight bathrooms and a private 1-acre lot, you’re surrounded by beautiful space.

The family chef will love the kitchen, which is overflowing with custom cabinetry, tons of counter space, a coveted pantry and a huge center island with a prep sink.

“It includes a cozy breakfast nook that walks right out to a huge deck with fabulous views,” Stockberger said.

A striking formal dining room features wood floors, soaring ceilings and a fireplace.

“And you can walk right out from there to a screened-in deck or access a second staircase system,” Stockberger said. “It’s a fabulous layout.”

A bright living room is set off by floor-to-ceiling windows, a fireplace and wood floors, with more access to the outdoors.

“This home is built for indoor-outdoor living,” Stockberger said. “Everywhere you look, there are ways to flow between the two.

“The sprawling master suite is fit for royalty with an additional fireplace and a bath that includes a tile walk-in shower, soaker tub, fireplace, heated floors and a large walk-in closet with laundry.”

“All the extras are here,” Stockberger said. “It’s an incredibly peaceful, serene space.”

An office, bonus sitting room and two half-baths round out the main level.

The huge upper level features a spacious loft plus three bedrooms with walk-in closets. One is a suite and two share a Jack-and-Jill bath.

The enormous walkout lower level hosts a family room with a game area and wet bar, theater room and bedroom suites.

“There’s so much space for fun and family gatherings here,” Stockberger said. “There’s truly no reason to leave home.”

An oversized, three-stall garage includes an epoxy floor and water, plus the home features geothermal heating and cooling, Andersen windows, surround sound and more.

The massive, lush property is beautifully landscaped, with pristine views of the lake and bluffs.

“It’s a gorgeous setting,” Stockberger said. “And it’s an easy commute to Sioux Falls. This home offers an incredible level of quality and value and a lifestyle that feels nothing less than luxurious.”

This Executive Home is listed for $995,000. For information and to schedule a showing, contact Amy Stockberger at amy@amystockberger.com or 605-731-9597. Virtual showings are available!