Striking updated ranch home offers coveted Prairie Tree address

Sept. 14, 2020

This paid piece is sponsored by Amy Stockberger Real Estate.

This sophisticated ranch walkout overflows with updates and upgrades in the sought-after Prairie Tree neighborhood.

Located at 5105 S. Jasmine Trail, this five-bedroom, three-bath home offers 3,440 square feet with tons of extras.

“Homes in this neighborhood rarely become available for a reason – because people absolutely love living here,” listing agent Amy Stockberger said.

“And to be able to move into a fully updated home, where none of the work is waiting for you, is an even more rare find.”

A flowing, open floor plan highlights a fabulous kitchen, with tons of custom cabinets, sparkling new granite counters and new high-end stainless steel appliances.

A large eat-in area opens to an enormous covered deck.

“It’s exactly the layout and design that so many buyers are looking for,” Stockberger said. “And it takes full advantage of the gorgeous surroundings in this neighborhood.”

An inviting, open living room features stunning windows offering lots of natural light, a cozy gas fireplace and a soaring vaulted ceiling.

Beautiful new hardwood floors extend to the formal dining area, where sliders lead to the deck.

“This home offers such easy indoor-outdoor living,” Stockberger said. “There are so many rooms that lead directly to outdoor living spaces, so whether you’re enjoying a beverage, working in some reading or just looking for some fresh air, it’s literally steps away.”

That’s also what you’ll find in the master suite, which includes sliders to a private deck.

The sprawling space features a large vanity, soaking tub, walk-in shower and massive walk-in closet.

“The main level also includes another sizable bedroom that easily functions as your home office,” Stockberger added.

The expansive walkout lower level hosts an enormous family room with a second gas fireplace and sliders to a gorgeous covered patio.

“There’s a lot to love here, including a beautiful newly built wet bar, plus three massive bedrooms, including two with a Jack-and-Jill bath and another with sliders to a private patio,” Stockberger said.

Plus, privacy abounds in the massive yard filled with mature trees and meticulous landscaping.

“You’ll see right away why there’s so much demand to live in this beautiful area of Sioux Falls,” Stockberger said. “You’re in the heart of south-central Sioux Falls with a home that really is ready and waiting for its next generation of owners.”

This Executive Home is listed for $625,000. For information and to schedule a showing, contact Amy Stockberger at amy@amystockberger.com or 605-731-9597. Virtual showings are available!