Striking, brand-new ranch walkout features flawless design

Jan. 13, 2020

This paid Executive Home is sponsored by Amy Stockberger Real Estate.

You’ll love the incredible design in this upgraded, newly built ranch walkout that sits on a huge corner lot.

This five-bedroom, three-bath ranch home at 917 N. Freedom Circle in Brandon offers nearly 3,400 square feet of beautifully appointed space.

“This is a gorgeous home and an amazing opportunity for buyers,” listing agent Amy Stockberger said. “You’ll be so impressed by the craftsmanship and quality you’ll discover with this home.”

A flowing main floor features a kitchen that the chef in the family will love, with custom, dark knotty alder, soft-close cabinetry, a lovely hickory floor, granite counters, black stainless steel appliances, custom tile backsplash, a huge center island and a walk-in pantry.

“This kitchen has it all,” Stockberger said. “And the layout leads you right into a spacious dining room, where sliders lead you to a massive, private, 20-foot, covered deck with recessed lighting.”

An inviting living room draws you in with a coffered ceiling, gas fireplace and wood floors.

And a fabulous master suite accented with its own coffered ceiling includes a double vanity, granite counters, tile walk-in shower, heated floor and walk-in closet.

“All the extras are here,” Stockberger said. “These are features above and beyond what many master suites offer.”

Two more bedrooms and a sizable bathroom complete the main floor, which also features an oversized laundry room and drop zone.

“Throughout the home, you’ll see that it really was built right – from Andersen windows to high-end closet organizers,” Stockberger said. “There’s so much value built into this home.”

The sprawling walk-out lower level features 9-foot ceilings and hosts an enormous family room with a fireplace and wet bar.

Add in two more bedrooms and a bathroom and you’re ready to comfortably host guests or grow your family.

“Plus, you can walk out to an incredible, massive yard set on a cul-de-sac,” Stockberger said. “Make the landscaping your own with sod, sprinkler and rock included!”

The home is located in the growing community of Brandon, featuring excellent schools, parks and easy access to Sioux Falls.

“It’s never been easier to get to the east side of Sioux Falls from Brandon. You’ll be amazed at the quick commute,” Stockberger said.

“And if you’d rather move in from the ground up, this neighborhood also has lots available. Let us know and we’ll be glad to show you more available floor plans.”

This Executive Home is listed for $489,900. For information and to schedule a showing, contact Amy Stockberger at amy@amystockberger.com or 605-731-9597.