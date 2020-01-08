0 shares Share

Software development manager

JOB SUMMARY

Strong enterprise wide Information Technology (IT) background and ability to work across the enterprise with business and technology to develop solutions to meet the needs of the business as well as within the IT framework. Serves as a subject matter expert in the implementation of new technologies to successfully enable activities critical to the success of the company as the industry leader Health Care services. Experience and skills with integration architectures, architectural patterns, service oriented architecture, and working knowledge of Object Oriented Design and Development.

The Manager of Software Development analyzes current technical and operational processes along with existing technology platforms, engages the creation of a strategic technical architecture approach and oversees their implementation. Assists the IT Department in organizing, planning and resolving issues influencing the successful completion of assigned projects. Possesses skills in negotiation, presentation, collaboration and relationship management to be able to develop solutions that meet the needs of the business addressing key strategic initiatives while delivering high performing integrated solutions.

Provides guidance, leadership and develops architecture standards for all systems and applications. Demonstrates proficiency with full cycle solution development and implementation along with ability to achieve adoption will be critical to your success in this leading organization.

For qualifications and a link to apply, click here.