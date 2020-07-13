0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Senior server administrator

JOB SUMMARY

The senior server administrator focuses on the design of the physical, virtual and cloud server infrastructure. Leads in implementing management’s technical vision and strategy for the IT department. Maintains current knowledge of technology, current vendor offerings, also investigating future technology developments. Responsible for the effective provisioning, installation/configuration, operation and maintenance of physical and virtual on-premise servers, on premise server hardware, cloud-based systems and other related software and hardware infrastructure. Analyzes, troubleshoots and resolves performance issues.

Works with internal support teams, help desk and outside vendors to resolve tickets and implement new/upgraded systems. Researches, analyzes and makes recommendations for system improvements. Diagnoses, resolves and documents system problems in a timely and accurate fashion. Develops and executes integration test plans and quality-assurance measures, where applicable. Ensures that system hardware, operating systems, software systems and associated standard operating procedures meet organizational requirements. Provides training and support where required.

Knowledge of commonly used concepts, practices and procedures within the computing field required. Must have a strong understanding of information security, system hardening and implementing proactive measures to protect the infrastructure. Must have an extensive working knowledge in the configuration and maintenance of server infrastructure and related operating systems or infrastructure applications, which may include Windows, Unix, Linux, VMware and Citrix. Netscaler ADC or F5 background is desirable. Must have good interpersonal skills to provide the appropriate support to a variety of stakeholders.

About Sanford Health

Sanford Health is one of the largest and fastest-growing not-for-profit health systems in the United States. We’re proud to offer many development and advancement opportunities to our nearly 50,000 members of the Sanford Family who are dedicated to the work of health and healing across our broad footprint.

See yourself at Sanford!

For qualifications and a link to apply, click here.