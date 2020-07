0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Senior financial analyst, Sanford Sports Complex

JOB SUMMARY

The overall function of the senior financial analyst role is the collaboration with managers, directors and senior leadership on monthly productivity and remediation of variances, along with coordination on and completion of annual operating budgets. Responsible for month-end closing cycle, including reviewing financial information, journal entries, and reviewing for accuracy. Maintain and report management systems, reviewing all financial data for accuracy. Maintain various departmental statistical and financial data. Projects may include evaluation of the financial impact of new programs, formulating financial forecasts and modeling, preparing projections for new building projects, rate analysis and other projects. This role frequently serves as a project coordinator and provides support and training to team members. The senior financial analyst works on projects that contribute to the financial functioning of Sanford Health as a whole and also provides support to complex areas within Sanford.

About Sanford Health

Sanford Health is one of the largest and fastest-growing not-for-profit health systems in the United States. We’re proud to offer many development and advancement opportunities to our nearly 50,000 members of the Sanford Family who are dedicated to the work of health and healing across our broad footprint.

See yourself at Sanford!

For a full job summary, qualifications and a link to apply, click here.