Nearly new Cherry Lake home offers lake lifestyle, lots of extras

Aug. 10, 2020

Live in luxury near the lake with this striking ranch home in the sought-after Cherry Lake Reserve neighborhood.

Located at 9509 W. Kingfisher Drive and built in 2018, this four-bedroom, four-bath home offers nearly 2,800 square feet.

“It’s a fantastic floor plan with upscale finishes that really delivers an ultimate lifestyle,” listing agent Amy Stockberger said.

An open, flowing main floor highlights a striking kitchen.

You’ll love the upgrades here – from the custom cabinets to the gorgeous granite counters, tile backsplash, walk-in pantry, large center island and beautiful wood floors.

“This is the layout and amenity package buyers are looking for,” Stockberger said. “Your kitchen flows right to dining room with plenty of space, which continues out to a large, covered deck. As we’re spending more time at home, these are exactly the sort of options you’ll love.”

A bright, open living room features a tray ceiling and lots of natural light.

A stunning private master suite includes an enormous walk-in closet and a dazzling bath with his-and-her vanities and a walk-in shower.

“All the extras you’d choose if you were customizing your own home are already here,” Stockberger said. “And you’ve also got another large bedroom on the main floor, another full bath, plus your laundry, half-bath and drop-zone handy as soon as you walk in.”

The sprawling lower level includes a huge family room with a stone-encased gas fireplace, two more spacious bedrooms, another bath and lots of storage.

“The three-stall garage has everything you’re looking for too,” Stockberger said. “It’s oversized, heated and has a floor drain plus hookups for hot and cold water.

The fabulously landscaped yard delivers huge curb appeal, with a charming, covered front porch.

“It’s an ideal space for households that love to be outdoors,” Stockberger said.

“Along with your own outstanding front and backyard, you’re a quick walk from everything there is to love about Cherry Lake: the beach, a new walking path, a playground and, of course, your own private lake. You really will feel like you’ve escaped to the lake every time you come home.”

This Executive Home is listed for $494,900. For information and to schedule a showing, contact Amy Stockberger at amy@amystockberger.com or 605-731-9597. Virtual showings are available!