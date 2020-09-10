Make luxury living your own in newly built custom twin home

0 shares Share

Sept. 10, 2020

This paid Executive Home is sponsored by Alana Reinfeld of Hegg Realtors.

Your next luxury home can be exactly as you wish with this newly built twin home in the Grand Arbor Village neighborhood of south Sioux Falls.

Located at 7510 S. Grand Arbor Court and built by Amdahl Construction Co., this four-bedroom, four-bath home is waiting for your custom finishes.

This home is similar to the home next door, which is shown in the photos.

“This floor plan is perfect for so many lifestyles,” said listing agent Alana Reinfeld of Hegg Realtors.

“You can enjoy all your amenities on the main floor and have plenty of room to spread out in your walkout basement.”

With 4,272 square feet, a flood of natural light gives the home a spacious, open feel.

“The master suite has its own end of the home on the main level, with a generous bath and walk-in closet,” Reinfeld said.

“And there is a second main-floor bedroom that easily functions as a den or office.”

The walkout basement offers 9-foot ceilings, in-floor heat, a second gas fireplace plus two more bedrooms and two full baths, along with plumbing for a wet bar.

“This home is currently at the drywall stage, allowing the buyer to make the final selections, including flooring, cabinet design, plumbing, lighting fixtures and paint colors,” Reinfeld said.

“We anticipate the home could be finished within three months of final cabinet selections.”

The picturesque lot allows for private, natural views, with a main-floor covered deck and walkout patio.

“There’s great outdoor living here, along with a maintenance-free lifestyle you’ll love,” Reinfeld said.

“Opportunities for customized new construction are extremely rare in this part of Sioux Falls, so don’t miss the chance to create exactly the home you’ve been looking for.”

This Executive Home is listed for $950,000. It will be home No. 43 on the Fall Parade of Homes. For information, contact Alana Reinfeld at 605-261-1670. Note: Listing agent and seller/builder are related.