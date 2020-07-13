0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Leadership development learning strategist

JOB SUMMARY

The leadership development learning strategist supports the identification and development of innovative, technology-enabled learning solutions and content to support leadership development strategies and programs for front-line leaders to C-suite executives.

Utilizing expertise in learning theory, instructional technologies and human performance technology, designs leadership development solutions that enable improved employee experience, shorten lead times to proficiency and provide performance support at the point of need.

Supports leadership development curriculum using multiple delivery modalities that leverage both in-house content as well as curated content from outside sources. Creates programs as well as redesigns and enhances existing offerings for programs that are instructor-led, self-paced, virtual or a blended learning. Supports the design and innovation of leadership development programs and experiences end-to-end. Acts with a consultant mind-set to conduct needs assessments to determine leadership development learning objectives, rapidly designs and iterates instructional content and solutions, determines most effective learning modalities (e.g. virtual, in-person and/or social learning settings) and continuously measures and assesses learning effectiveness.

Consults with talent and leadership development team and subject matter experts to create/revise storyboards, audio/video scripts, job aids/infographics, scenarios, online course content and learning assessments, using sound instructional theory.

Functions as a project manager and owner of key initiatives, communicating effectively with cross-functional teams.

Becomes a curator and creator of best-in-class engaging content that leads to measurable leadership development and user adoption. Curates and manages internal content libraries for leadership development, and acts as the point of contact for managing vendor relationships for leadership development content and solutions.

Manages the production and edits of on-demanding learning solutions and micro-learning videos as part of a blended learning approach.

Analyzes program effectiveness and recommends continuous improvement methods, ensuring they are innovative and providing tangible value to end-users. Creates and uses strong success metrics to monitor and evaluate impact and ROI of learning development content. Develops reports on program effectiveness and makes recommendations for program enhancements and improvements.

Proactively engages in external research and knowledge sharing to stay current on learning and development trends and best practices.

About Sanford Health

Sanford Health is one of the largest and fastest-growing not-for-profit health systems in the United States. We’re proud to offer many development and advancement opportunities to our nearly 50,000 members of the Sanford Family who are dedicated to the work of health and healing across our broad footprint.

See yourself at Sanford!

For a full job summary, qualifications and a link to apply, click here.