Lakeside living awaits with beautiful walkout ranch

28 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Jan. 6, 2020

This paid Executive Home is sponsored by Allen Edge Real Estate.

The beach, the park and tons of space await with this upscale walkout ranch in the Cherry Lake Reserve neighborhood.

Located at 8804 W. Lakeside Drive, this five-bedroom, 3.5-bath home includes all kind of extras and an ideal design for households of all sizes.

“This is a fantastic, high-quality home that pays attention to the details,” listing agent Tara Allen said. “The finishes are first class, and the layout is absolutely what buyers are looking for.”

The kitchen features a large island, custom white cabinetry and a hidden walk-in pantry.

The living room draws you in with a coffered ceiling and stone fireplace.

“Up or down, the layout allows for such easy entertaining,” Allen said. “It’s a very fresh, clean look that feels like it’s new.”

The home also offers three bedrooms on the main level, so you’ll have the comfort of knowing your kids are close by.

A large master suite includes a tray ceiling, walk-in closets, double sinks and tiled shower. There also are tray ceilings in the other two bedrooms.

“You’ll find extras like that throughout the entire home,” Allen added. “Features like granite throughout, engineered wood floors, a home audio system with six different zones and infinity-controlled zoned heating with a humidifier and air exchanger.”

The two lower-level bedrooms include walk-in closets.

A huge lower-level family room features 9-foot ceilings, a wet bar with a granite island, a fireplace and a bonus room.

“And then you can walk out to a fenced-in yard with tons of space for play equipment, outdoor dining and your pets,” Allen said.

An oversized, finished, three-stall garage with a heater, drain, water and half-bath truly makes it a total-package home.

The home is located an easy walk from gorgeous, private, 30-acre Cherry Lake, offering a beach, water recreation and fishing.

“Families absolutely love this neighborhood,” Allen said. “From picnics to trips to the playground to walks on the beach, it’s all literally just steps out your door.”

This Executive Home is listed for $579,000. For information, contact Tara Allen at 605-929-5010 or tara@allenedge.com.