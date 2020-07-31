Jaw-dropping dream home near country clubs offers ultimate in luxury

0 shares Share

No detail was missed in this exceptional two-story home within an easy walk of Minnehaha Country Club.

Located at 3033 W. Donahue Drive, this four-bedroom, four-bath home offers more than 5,300 square feet and was extensively renovated just two years ago.

“The owners completely renovated the first and second floors in 2018 and they are exquisitely finished,” said listing agent Danielle Konechne at Fisher Sisters Real Estate.

“Homes in this neighborhood and at this level of sophisticated rarely become available, so prepare to be wowed.”

Enter the home and you’re greeted by a gorgeous foyer that leads to spacious main level.

“The kitchen is the kind we all dream about – with a sleek, sophisticated design – a large island for entertaining, an eat-in dining space, and a sitting area with a fireplace,” Konechne said.

“And the views are fantastic, with mature trees and beautiful landscaping all around you.”

A formal dining room is beautifully appointed.

And a sophisticated home office offers the perfect setting to work from home.

“The great room is spectacular, with an additional fireplace, soaring ceiling and direct access outdoors,” Konechne said.

A laundry room, powder room and mud room complete the exceptional main floor.

Not to be outdone, the upper level offers an ideal family living design. Two bedrooms are joined by a Jack-and-Jill bath, with the third connected to a pass-through bedroom.

“And the master suite truly steals the show,” Konechne added.

“It’s enormous, and absolutely stunning, with double sinks, a soaking tub and tiled walk-in shower.”

Relax and unwind in the lower level, with a family room perfect for movie nights, a bar and a big game room.

“And you’ll absolutely love the outdoor living here,” Konechne said.

“The backyard is so private, with a huge patio, deck and brick fireplace that make you feel like you’ve escaped into nature while still living in the heart of the city.”

This Executive Home is listed for $1,500,000. For more information, contact listing agent Danielle Konechne at 605-261-4882 or danielle@fishersisters.com.