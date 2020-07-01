Incredible pool completes backyard oasis in ideal location

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

This paid Executive Home is sponsored by John Anderson of Hegg, Realtors.

Take in an incredible city view from your amazing backyard swimming pool with this pristine home in the sought-after Crown Pointe neighborhood.

Located at 2817 S. St Francis Lane, this majestic two-story home offers five bedroom and six bathrooms with 5,700 square feet of exceptional space.

“The owner is a general contractor, so this home was built with extremely meticulous craftsmanship,” listing agent John Anderson of Hegg Realtors said.

“This all-brick home delivers a timeless, stately design while requiring minimum maintenance and offering an unbelievable indoor-outdoor lifestyle.”

A soaring grand foyer reaches 20 feet at its peak and invites you into the formal dining and living rooms.

“You’re surrounded by warmth and style,” Anderson said. “This home absolutely makes an immediate impression.”

A spectacular open kitchen is accented by 12-foot ceilings, a huge granite island and a large walk-in pantry.

“Family meals are so effortless in this home,” Anderson said. “You can transition easily from casual to formal space or step out to a huge deck with an incredible hearth overlooking the backyard.”

A main floor family room off the kitchen makes the perfect place to unwind, with 15-foot vaulted ceilings surrounded by windows.

The master suite is exquisite, with a copper soaking tub, large tile shower and access to the deck.

“The craftsmanship here is outstanding,” Anderson said. “It’s a phenomenal master suite.”

The lower level living space has it all, too, with a terrific bar and family room, huge game area and exercise room.

“You’ll also find a fifth bedroom, a bathroom that’s very convenient to the pool and even a lower level fifth stall garage,” Anderson said.

The outdoor space is unparalleled, with distinctive landscaping and multiple spaces for taking in the natural scenery.

“It’s a lush, private space yet it’s so close to everything in Sioux Falls,” Anderson said. “It truly is an immaculate home in an ideal location.”

This home will host an open house July 8 from 3 to 6 p.m.

This Executive Home is listed for $1,500,000. For more information or a private showing, contact John Anderson at 605.366.3238 or johnanderson@hegg.com.