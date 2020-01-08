0 shares Share

HR technology administrator

JOB SUMMARY

Utilizing various technology and programming software, the Human Resources (HR) Enabling Technologies Administrator Sanford Health is responsible for supporting the data management between various HR systems. Assist in programming and managing automated regression testing scripts. Implement and support file loads into various HR systems. Administer unit and integrated testing of data for new system implementations, upgrades, and enhancements. Coordinate with Information Technology (IT) with integration development and testing as needed.

Maintain the data upload processes and methods for various systems. Run regression test scripts for software releases. Follow policies and procedures related to complex programming for data loads and testing scripts. Review all applicable logs to identify data format or programming errors data loads and regression testing. Monitor the quality of the data to assure a stable and consistent production environment.

Ensure assigned projects completed on time with end user expectations either met or exceeded, and a quality product/service delivered. Communicate status of projects and tasks to management. Monitor service requests, ensure all addressed and resolved within department Service Level Agreements. Ability to troubleshoot and resolve issues timely while escalating as needed. Take initiative for identifying process improvements and application enhancements. Maintain professional growth and development to keep abreast of latest trends in field of expertise. Perform other related duties as assigned.

Technologies exposed to include Python, HL7, Web Services, FHIR, SOAP, RESTful API’s, .json formats, XML, and programming or scripting languages.

