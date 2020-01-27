Heather Ridge walkout filled with upgrades sits on massive, private lot

0 shares Share

Jan. 27, 2020

This paid Executive Home is sponsored by Amy Stockberger Real Estate.

Look out on a beautiful, parklike setting in south Sioux Falls with this fabulous ranch walkout in Heather Ridge.

Located at 1315 W. Laquinta St., this four-bedroom, four-bath home offers 3,800 square feet with upgrades from top to bottom.

“This home offers tons of features we know buyers are looking for,” listing agent Amy Stockberger said. “It’s in a fantastic neighborhood, with an ultra-private property where you’ll love your neighbors, but you won’t see them as you unwind in the backyard.”

An open, flowing main floor draws you in with a massive, sun-filled living room.

“The floor-to-ceiling windows bring in so much light and allow you to take full advantage of your views,” Stockberger said.

Chefs will love the kitchen, with loads of cherry cabinetry, granite counters, updated appliances, a big center island and a huge pantry.

“The cherry tiger wood floors really give it a sophisticated look, and they extend into an informal dining space that will perfectly meet your household’s needs. And for formal dining, there’s a lovely space filled with light right off the grand foyer,” Stockberger said.

“Plus it’s just steps from the kitchen to a huge Trex deck that overlooks your sprawling backyard.”

A relaxing, main-floor master suite includes a walk-in closet, his-and-her vanities, a soaking tub and a tile walk-in shower.

“So you’ve got all the extras, plus there’s an additional large bedroom and full bath on the main level, along with a laundry and bonus half-bath,” Stockberger said. “It’s a great layout.”

An expansive lower level includes a sprawling family room with a cozy fireplace and wet bar, two spacious bedrooms – including a walk-in closet, a full bath and a bonus room.

“It’s a very complete living space that will fit so many lifestyles,” Stockberger said. “Plus the lower level walks out to a fantastic patio where you can enjoy the lush landscaping and a fenced backyard.”

An oversized, three-stall garage includes hot and cold water and a separate workshop.

“The home is a great fit for so many households,” Stockberger said “You can walk to elementary school and come home to a quiet, private space in a highly sought-after neighborhood.”

This Executive Home is listed for $544,900. For information and to schedule a showing, contact Amy Stockberger at amy@amystockberger.com or 605-731-9597.