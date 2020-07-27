Gorgeous, nearly new five-bedroom ranch home shines in sought-after neighborhood

0 shares Share

July 27, 2020

This paid Executive Home is sponsored by Amy Stockberger Real Estate.

Move right in to this outstanding like-new ranch home, complete with a finished lower level in a fantastic east-side neighborhood.

Built in 2018 and located at 6312 E. 33rd St. in the sought-after Copper Creek neighborhood, this five-bedroom, four-bath home even includes a finished lower level.

“This one checks all the boxes,” listing agent Amy Stockberger said. “It absolutely has what today’s buyers are looking for.”

An open floor plan on the spacious main level flows with 1,700 square feet of space.

“The kitchen has all the extras: a center island, lots of custom cabinets, granite counters, high-end appliances, a pantry and hardwood floors,” Stockberger said.

“Plus, it leads right to a roomy covered deck, so your outdoor dining is a breeze.”

An immense living room boasts a tray ceiling and striking wood floors that flow into a dining room also accented by a tray ceiling.

“The main-floor master suite, again, has everything buyers look for,” Stockberger said. “You’ll love the double vanity with granite counters, walk-in tile shower, tray ceiling and walk-in closet.”

Two additional bedrooms, a full bath, a half-bath and a large drop zone with a convenient laundry room complete the expansive main level.

“And then, there’s the lower level – this is so rare in like-new construction,” Stockberger said. “Normally, buyers have to tackle that project themselves, and here, it’s all ready to go as soon as you move in.”

The thoughtfully designed space features a comfortable family room with a fireplace, separate media and game area, wet bar, full bath and two more bedrooms, including one with a walk-in closet.

An abundant three-stall garage completes this total-package home, including an efficient heater, cable and TV hookups, water, a drain and lots of storage space.

“The finishes are really high-quality throughout, and on top of that, you’re in an outstanding, welcoming neighborhood so close to schools, shopping and easily accessible everywhere in Sioux Falls,” Stockberger said. “In today’s market, opportunities like this are increasingly rare.”

This Executive Home is listed for $489,900. For information and to schedule a showing, contact Amy Stockberger at amy@amystockberger.com or 605-731-9597. Virtual showings are available!