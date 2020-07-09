Gorgeous Lake Madison beachfront home includes guesthouse

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

This paid Executive Home is sponsored by Justin Garry of Hegg, Realtors.

Lakefront living can be yours with this newly updated, exquisite home and guest house just steps from Lake Madison.

Located at 6612 Peninsula Point in Wentworth, the 2,880-square-foot main home features a cozy knotty pine interior finish, soaring ceilings and a wall of windows.

“You’re surrounded by lakefront views all throughout this incredible home,” listing agent Justin Garry said.

“And it’s being sold essentially entirely furnished – so there’s truly nothing to do but move in and begin enjoying the lakeside lifestyle.”

The living and dining areas feature 28-foot ceilings, while the recently renovated kitchen is top-of-the-line.

“You’ll find Thermador appliances, Showplace cabinets and quartz countertops,” Garry said. “It’s definitely an upscale space.”

The family room includes a gas fireplace, while a three-season porch can easily double as an office.

The main floor master suite features a jet tub and steam shower.

“The main floor living is incredibly easy in this home, including laundry and a master suite that definitely makes the home feel like you’re on vacation all the time,” Garry said.

The upper level includes two bedrooms, a full bath and a loft with a wet bar – plus a handy laundry shoot to the lower level.

Outdoors, you’ll find 56 feet of sandy beach and outstanding outdoor living spaces.

“There’s a covered porch, a lakeside deck and a patio with a fire pit and built-in grilling station,” Garry said.

“You’ll find yourself never wanting to leave home – unless it’s to head out on the lake of course, or to the community park located right across the street.”

An oversized, finished two-stall garage even includes a half-bath.

A guesthouse on the property is more than 800 square feet and includes two bedrooms, a full bath and a generous-size kitchen and living room.

“Your guests will have everything they need to enjoy their stay, plus they’re connected directly to the main home through the attached deck,” Garry said.

This home will be featured on a July 11 real estate “poker run” in the Lake Madison area. It will be open from 2:30 to 4 p.m. along with other lakefront properties throughout the day. Earn a playing card by visiting each home and turn in your best hand at 6612 Peninsula Point by 3:45 p.m. for a chance to win $100.

This Executive Home is listed for $995,000. To see a virtual tour, click here. For more information or a private tour, contact listing agent Justin Garry at 605-480-3418 or justingarry@hegg.com.