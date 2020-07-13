0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Golf ambassador, medical laboratory technician

JOB SUMMARY

Serves as the face of Sanford while exercising independent judgment and discretion in the promotion of Sanford Health’s golf program and other services while performing clinical laboratory testing, including COVID-19 and antibody testing, for sporting events. Responsible for coordinating and executing event logistics and time lines. Work in concert with operational stakeholders, vendors and members of the golf ambassador team to ensure seamless event planning and execution, as well as impactful event experiences as defined by stakeholders. Promote the Sanford brand through professional interactions with the public and professional athletes.

Responsible for pre-analytical, analytical and post-analytical phases of testing at events in accordance with all medical laboratory safety standards and quality requirements.

Responsible for setting up and breaking down the event areas on scheduled event days. Extensive travel required to manage events at various stops. Working hours may vary depending on event and venue, flexibility to work various hours and shifts will be required. Performs other related duties as assigned.

About Sanford Health

Sanford Health is one of the largest and fastest-growing not-for-profit health systems in the United States. We’re proud to offer many development and advancement opportunities to our nearly 50,000 members of the Sanford Family who are dedicated to the work of health and healing across our broad footprint.

See yourself at Sanford!

For a full job summary, qualifications and a link to apply, click here.