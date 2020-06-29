Fully upgraded home sits on half-acre in Heather Ridge

49 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

June 29, 2020

This paid Executive Home is sponsored by Amy Stockberger Real Estate.

An amazing lot on a cul-de-sac in Heather Ridges leads to an immaculate two-story home in a neighborhood you’ll love.

Located at 1304 W. Mosby Circle, this six-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom home offers more than 4,500 square feet with extensive upgrades.

“This home has so much to offer,” listing agent Amy Stockberger said. “Starting with its grand front entrance, you’ll just continue to be impressed.”

A fabulous kitchen includes tons of custom cabinets, granite counters and a huge center island.

“It opens to a spacious breakfast nook with large windows and access to a massive, low-maintenance deck overlooking an ultra-private yard,” Stockberger said.

The main floor offers formal dining and living rooms, including soaring ceilings, as well as a sophisticated home office.

“And you’ll love spending time in the open main-floor family room,” Stockberger added. “It fills with sun during the day and offers a cozy fireplace at night.”

There are four sought-after bedrooms on the second floor, including the master suite, “which is absolutely outstanding,” Stockberger said. “It’s huge, it’s private, and it includes everything from an enormous walk-in closet to a spa-like bath with a jetted tub to its own secluded deck.”

The sprawling walkout lower level features an expansive family room, separate game room, two giant bedrooms and a workshop/core garage with outside access.

The oversized three-stall garage includes hot and cold water.

The gorgeous, more than half-acre lot is on full display from the wrap-around patio, which includes hot tub hookups.

“The views are fantastic,” Stockberger said. “It feels like such a peaceful space even though you’re still in the heart of south-central Sioux Falls.”

You’ll also discover “smart home” features throughout, she added, along with custom woodwork and a new roof.

“It’s an incredibly well-designed and well-crafted home close to everything: schools, restaurants, shopping and work,” Stockberger said.

This Executive Home is listed for $699,900. For information and to schedule a showing, contact Amy Stockberger at amy@amystockberger.com or 605-731-9597.