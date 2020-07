0 shares Share

Financial associate

Join one of the leading private equity real estate firms in the upper Midwest. Ernst Capital Group connects investors with high-quality real estate investments, providing development partners with equity capital while reinvesting in our region. A successful candidate will drive asset performance and work to grow a $600 million-plus real estate investment portfolio.

PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES

Lead financial analysis and data verification, ensuring that analysis is complete, consistent, concise and clear.

Assist with financial forecasting and regulatory compliance.

Create and maintain financial models incorporating various business processes, materials, people and systems.

Establish and implement effective business process model practices.

Perform scenario analyses on cash flows, leases, tenant improvements, commercial loan proposals, etc. to maximize return on capital.

CANDIDATE QUALITIES

Ability to work on small to medium projects independently and large to complex projects with supervision.

Ability to stay motivated while working independently.

Exceptional relationship management skills to assist clients and work cohesively within a team.

Detail oriented with exceptional verbal and written communication skills.

Ability to manage and coordinate multiple projects and priorities.

Ability to think analytically and creatively resolve problems.

Self-starter with exceptional time-management skills, including ability to work through time-sensitive projects.

Ability to follow accounting and regulatory policies and procedures.

Makes decisions with integrity and sound judgement.

Strong knowledge of MS Office, especially Microsoft Excel.

For a look at qualifications and benefits, visit ernstcapitalgroup.com/careers.

To be considered for this position, please email your resume and a cover letter to Emily Liddeke.