Financial analyst

JOB SUMMARY

The overall function of the Financial Analyst role is the collaboration with managers, directors, and senior leadership on monthly productivity and remediation of variances, along with coordination on and completion of annual operating budgets. Responsible for month end closing cycle, including reviewing financial information, journal entries, and reviewing for accuracy. Other responsibilities within role include, but are not limited to: maintaining and reporting of management systems, reviewing all financial data for accuracy. Collaborates with accounting staff for fair financial representation. Maintains various departmental statistical and financial data. Projects may include evaluating the financial impact of new programs, preparing projections for new building projects, and other projects. Basic understanding of accounting principles and standards is required.

The Financial Analyst is a professional role and must demonstrate the ability to manage competing priorities while meeting deadlines, as well as taking the initiative in own professional development. Ability to interpret complex financial and accounting data. Must be self directed, autonomous and yet be able to work in an interdependent role. Must have excellent critical thinking, problem solving and analytical skills to collaborate with managers. Attention to detail is essential. Work must be well documented. Must be able to communicate with all level of management and employees, both orally and in writing. Must demonstrate computer skills, especially Excel.

