Extraordinary walkout ranch home is family-friendly in an outstanding location

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Dec. 18, 2019

This paid Executive Home is sponsored by The Tony Ratchford Group.

This outstanding walkout ranch home in south Sioux Falls delivers buyers’ most-requested features and much more.

Located at 5600 S. Deer Park Drive, the five-bedroom, four-bathroom home offers more than 5,000 finished square feet, plus extra storage.

“The layout is ideal,” listing agent Tony Ratchford said. “You have all you need on the spacious main level, while the lower level offers expansion for when you entertain, grow your family or host guests.”

The kitchen and hearth rooms are enhanced with beautiful high-end, furniture-quality cherry wood, while counters gleam with granite, and an open floor plan takes full advantage of a three-way gas fireplace.

“This is where much of your daily living is enjoyed, and the home offers an experience that will help you take full advantage of the time you spend here,” Ratchford said.

“The kitchen accommodates casual dining, gatherings and snacks around a center island and offers a remarkable hidden pantry that doubles as a home office.”

The master suite has it all: a whirlpool tub, tile walk-in shower and generous walk-in closet.

An oversized laundry room doubles as a mud room. And a second bedroom and a study complete the outstanding main level.

The lower level delivers three more bedrooms, two full bathrooms, plus a great room with a wet bar and fireplace/media area.

“With 9-foot ceilings, this does not feel like a typical lower level,” Ratchford said. “The finishes are as precise as the main level, and the views are just as compelling.”

You’ll walk out to a screened porch with an outstanding private backyard lined with mature trees.

“This home is in the heart of south Sioux Falls where so many people want to live, but it feels like it’s in a more mature part of town thanks to the fabulous landscaping. So you get the best of many worlds,” Ratchford said.

“Add in a huge three-stall garage plus a tuck-under garden garage and your storage or workshop needs absolutely will be met here. It’s a beautifully maintained home in a very sought-after location.”

This Executive Home is listed for $829,000. For information, contact Tony Ratchford at 605-359-4100.