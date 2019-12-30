Exquisitely designed ranch walkout sits on more than an acre

6 shares Share

This beautiful, bright and sprawling ranch home is bursting with upgrades and set on more than an acre in one of the most desirable neighborhoods in south Sioux Falls.

The like-new, six-bedroom walkout at 2709 W. 90th St. was built in 2016 and is meticulously appointed and thoughtfully designed from top to bottom.

“From the moment you step inside, you’ll be struck by the beauty and privacy of this outstanding property,” listing agent Amy Stockberger said.

“The flow of the main floor is incredibly designed, with stunning floor-to-ceiling windows surrounding you and outstanding finishes throughout.”

The striking kitchen features abundant custom maple cabinets, sparkling granite counters, a giant island and a coveted pantry. Gorgeous hickory hardwood floors extend to the roomy dining and living areas.

“And you’ll love walking right out to a massive, covered 50-foot deck, overlooking an outstanding property with no backyard neighbors,” Stockberger added.

An enormous living room welcomes you with a cozy gas fireplace and stylish built-ins.

The private master suite also offers access to the huge deck outside, while inside a lavish spa-themed bath delivers two vanities, a tile shower and a massive walk-in closet with organizers.

“Two more spacious bedrooms plus a full bath with its own double vanity and granite counters complete the main-floor living experience,” Stockberger said. “And with a main-floor laundry and drop zone that includes lockers, you really have all you need on one level.”

The expansive, walkout lower level features an enormous family room, including a 6-foot-linear gas fireplace.

“The wet bar is definitely best-in-class,” Stockberger added. “There’s a four-tap kegerator, a dishwasher, oven and ice maker to handle all your entertaining needs.”

Plus, you’ll find three more bedrooms and another full bath on the lower level.

Then there’s the massive outdoor storage space – a three-stall garage with oversized doors, plus an enormous three-stall core floor with a sink that has been plumbed for a half-bath.

“There are so many extras here – it’s a hobbyist or recreation-lover’s dream,” Stockberger said.

“Add to that the perfect location within walking distance of schools and parks, and you’ll soon see why this home truly is a treasure.”

This Executive Home is listed for $825,000. For information and to schedule a showing, contact Amy Stockberger at amy@amystockberger.com or 605-731-9597.