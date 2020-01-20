Exquisite Grand Prairie ranch home sits on gorgeous greenway lot

25 shares Share

Jan. 20, 2020

This paid Executive Home is sponsored by The Lynda B Advantage, Broker/Realtor affiliated with Keller Williams Realty.

This exceptional walkout ranch home in the exclusive Grand Prairie neighborhood offers incredible craftsmanship and sophistication.

“This home embraces textures, colors and design that will engage your senses at every turn,” listing agent Lynda Billars said.

Built in 2016 at 400 E. Shadow Creek Lane, this three-bedroom, three-bath home with a custom executive office offers more than 3,700 finished square feet.

“You’ll be impressed from the start, entering a grand foyer that leads to a gorgeous open floor plan,” Billars said. “Whether you’re coming home for the day or welcoming guests, there’s a ‘wow’ factor every time.”

Soaring windows draw in natural light around the home and offer outstanding scenic views of the adjacent greenway.

A gourmet kitchen overlooks much of the main level, with tons of cabinetry, chef-quality appliances, a built-in wine fridge and enormous center island.

“The formal dining area embraces all the warmth and sophistication one would expect in an executive home, while maintaining a comfortable feel for daily living,” Billars said. “Plus you can easily walk out to the deck and enjoy a meal or beverage outdoors.”

The master suite is exceptionally finished, with extra upgrades everywhere you look.

“It’s everything you’d expect and then some,” Billars said.

“You’ll especially love the huge walk-in shower and the stunning changing room. Getting ready for the day is a dream with this incredible closet.”

In addition the main floor laundry and huge drop zone, you’ll appreciate a custom executive office that allows you to work in the comfort of your gorgeous home.

The welcoming lower level includes an enormous family room with a wet bar and multiple spaces for games, and a first-class fitness room, along with two generously sized bedrooms.

It includes an additional 600 unfinished square feet you can convert easily to an extra bedroom, hobby area or storage.

“And when you step outside, you’re greeted by a gorgeous setting,” Billars said. “Gather around the stunning outdoor living space with its outstanding fireplace while surrounded by nature and unbelievable views.”

Residents of Grand Prairie also enjoy shared amenities, including a beautiful swimming pool and tennis courts.

“It’s truly an exceptional living experience in one of our city’s premier neighborhoods,” Billars said.

This Executive Home is listed for $1,100,000. For information, contact Lynda Billars, ABR, SRES, CRS, RENE and CLHMS, at 605-376-7932 or listwithlyndab@msn.com.