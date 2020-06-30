0 shares Share

Executive director

The South Dakota Trial Lawyers Association is seeking a part-time executive director.

The SDTLA has the primary goal of promoting justice in South Dakota. Specific goals include:

Preserve the jury system.

Promote justice and efficiency in all matters pertaining to the trial of civil and criminal cases.

Establish a high standard of ethics among trial lawyers.

Clarify and simplify trial procedures.

Promote a program of continuing education in trial practice.

Encourage and assist younger members of the bar to become trial lawyers.

Create good fellowship and friendship among members and a sense of pride in the association and its purpose.

Promote laws, rules and regulations to accomplish the above purposes and to promote the public good.

SDTLA is seeking an experienced and motivated leader dedicated to SDTLA and its goals. The successful candidate will have an opportunity to build on established strengths of the organization and its members.

The position is part time and reports directly to the board of directors.

QUALIFICATIONS

Knowledge of managing an organization.

Passion for advocating, supporting and educating trial lawyers.

Fundraising experience: event management, donor solicitation, advertising.

Experience with coordinating people: board members, speakers, volunteers, etc.

Experience or ability to generally manage the finances of a small organization.

JOB DUTIES

The position of executive director of the South Dakota Trial Lawyers Association shall consist of those duties either assigned or delegated to the executive director by the board of governors of the South Dakota Trial Lawyers Association.

Day-to-day management:

Maintain communication with members, board members, other organizations and the public by monitoring phone, mail, email, list-serve and website.

Schedule and coordinate regular and special meetings of the board of governors or committees as may be called.

Assist with publication/distribution of Barrister (six times a year) and update the SDTLA brochure as needed.

Work with other executive directors through the NATLE list-serve.

Schedule and coordinate regular and special meetings of the PAC committees as may be called.

Financial:

Coordinate with accountant to collect and deposit dues, seminar fees, advertising; pay bills; file appropriate reports with SOS and other appropriate agencies.

Work with lobbyist on appropriate filings with the state and assist as needed with informing membership of legislative/bill updates.

Obtain budget and any relevant information from accountant to present to treasurer before meetings.

Event planning:

Annual seminar – Coordination of location of event, meal planning, publicity, notification to members, reimbursements, speakers, room reservations, PAC event and any other items associated with a large event.

Annual meeting at the State Bar – Coordination of event working with the State Bar, meal planning, speakers, special guests, awards planning, honoraria for speakers, obtaining the awards to distribute and other necessities of planning the event.

Hall of Fame – Planning and coordination of event speakers, hotel, menus, advertising, registration and other necessities of planning the event.

Law school events – Assist the board and law school liaisons in the planning of the events at the law school and direct reimbursements as needed.

Election – Coordinate with election committee, distribute bios of candidates to membership through list-serve, prepare ballots, assist with tabulation of results, prepare AAJ ballots and submit.

General:

Maintain the historical documents, agenda, minutes and records of SDTLA.

Maintain member database.

Assist with recruiting law school liaisons.

Coordinate with State Bar on trial academy scholarship

COMPENSATION

$30,000 per year and a $1,200 per year phone/internet stipend as an independent contractor. This position will require the executive director to maintain his or her own secure workplace.

EXPERIENCE

Knowledge of the judicial system: One year preferred

Fundraising and event organizing: One year preferred

Learn more about the SDTLA at sdtlacom.

Please send a letter of interest, resume and references to kasey@omhlawfirm.com.