Digital marketing designer

As a digital marketing designer at Click Rain, you will be responsible for creating and producing effective digital marketing assets across a wide variety of digital channels. These assets will be used throughout various marketing plans for a wide range of industries and clients. This person must have a zest for all things digital, an artistic eye for designing with a purpose and a passion for continuous learning.

The role of digital marketing designer will spend time drafting creative briefs, creating responsive websites, producing email marketing templates, assisting in brand identity, creating social media and display ads, playing a role in optimized graphic production and creating basic graphic animations. Most importantly, the role of digital marketing designer brings an artistic flair and energy to each and every project – bringing new ideas while inspiring team members, clients and the consumers to take action. This role will be empowered to work with team members to optimize and analyze new ideas, technologies and current assets – to develop creative and messaging that moves the needle for our clients.

This is a full-time position, located in our Sioux Falls office, with the option for remote work as needed.

QUALITIES

Familiarity with digital/web and print execution and limitations.

Adobe CC (Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, basic After Effects) and Sketch (Google Web Designer is a plus).

Proven understanding of image optimization and manipulation.

Ability to create sophisticated animated GIFs and simple video animation.

Advanced knowledge of graphic optimization.

Knowledge of usability best practices.

Ability to receive constructive feedback.

Ability to follow direction and know when to ask questions.

Effective communicator: excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Highly organized with attention to detail, dependable and the ability to manage time effectively while being responsible for multiple projects.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Design conception, creating original designs.

Design production, executing others’ direction.

Social and display ad design.

Email design.

Responsive website design: wireframes, mockups and graphic production.

Basic graphic animation: video and GIF– HTML5 is a plus.

Meaningfully contribute to client discussions.

Present and& rationalize concepts, both internally and to clients.

PREFERRED EXPERIENCE

Three-plus years of similar experience — agency experience is a plus.

Why should you join our crew?

We focus on you and provide a culture that promotes your personal and professional growth.

We have the benefits you’d expect from an agency: the good stuff like medical, dental and vision insurance, matching 401(k), personalized career growth plans, etc. But we also offer remote work flexibility, summer hours, company-paid volunteer time, casual dress, wellness membership reimbursement, a great team of people and more.

We were founded on the belief that people come first, and we plan to keep it that way.

If you love technology and digital marketing, and you want to work where your well-being is No. 1, apply today!