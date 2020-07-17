Custom-built Grand Prairie gem is a home to treasure

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

This paid Executive Home is sponsored by Kathy O. Allen of Re/Max Professionals Inc.

This unique custom home in the popular Grand Prairie neighborhood brings all the bells and whistles.

Built in 2008 by award-winning Justin Skogen Construction, this beautifully appointed two-story at 7008 S. Honors Drive includes five bedrooms, six bathrooms and nearly 5,400 square feet.

“It will wow you,” listing agent Kathy Allen said. “The design is timeless and the home is beautifully appointed.”

A grand foyer leads to a stunning kitchen, with a convenient breakfast space and comfortable hearth room.

A two-sided fireplace adds to the inviting feel of the den and living room.

“There are four fireplaces all together, creating a truly welcoming and quaint feeling,” Allen said.

“And you’ll love working from home with the fabulously appointed executive office space.”

The second floor loft leads to four bedrooms.

A lower walk-out level includes a fifth bedroom and an ideal entertaining space, featuring a stone fireplace and standout wet bar.

It leads to a covered back deck, where gorgeous natural surroundings await.

“There are so many wonderful and scenic places to sit and enjoy this home, from your covered front porch to your secluded backyard,” Allen said.

“The attention to detail is so apparent throughout. It’s intricate, it’s dramatic, and it’s absolutely quality craftsmanship.”

An amazing garage with a core floor completes this total package home.

“And one of the perks of living in the Grand Prairie neighborhood is that you enjoy all of the extras with none of the work,” Allen said.

“For the nominal fee of $120 per month, you’ll receive membership to a fabulous outdoor pool, tennis courts, community and exercise rooms. It’s not surprising this is such a sought-after place to live, and this home absolutely will exceed all your expectations for a Grand Prairie lifestyle.”

This Executive Home is listed at $1,085,000. Shown by appointment. Please contact Kathy O. Allen at 605-728-5105 or kathyoline@sio.midco.net