Stunning home along the Big Sioux River combines sophistication with scenic setting

July 6, 2020

This paid Executive Home is sponsored by Greta Bruggeman of Hegg Realtors.

The city’s recreation trail is just steps from your gorgeous backyard with this exquisite home set against the Big Sioux River.

Located at 2201 E. St. Charles Circle in the exclusive Crown Pointe neighborhood, this four-bedroom, five-bath ranch home sparkles with more than 6,000 square feet of space.

“The home itself shines with character and quality, while the views from anywhere you look are unparalleled,” said listing agent Greta Bruggeman of Hegg Realtors.

“It’s one of few homes in the city with direct access to the recreation trail, and while it’s an incredibly peaceful setting, it’s so convenient to anywhere you’d want to be in town.”

The all-brick home impresses as soon as you walk in, with a stunning entry that leads to a welcoming great room with a fireplace, gleaming wood floors and huge windows.

“It’s an unbelievable home for entertaining,” Bruggeman said. “The natural light, easy flow and first-class finishes give it a sophisticated yet very comfortable feel.”

Walk out to a three-season patio, where you can take in river views while dining and easily step out to a deck to check on the grill.

Wood floors flow throughout the main level, including in the formal dining room.

The enormous open kitchen includes a massive granite island, beautiful cherry cabinetry, top-quality appliances and a cozy dining nook.

It looks out onto a comfortable family room with a second main-floor fireplace.

“The main-floor master suite is waiting to be customized, offering plenty of room for a seating area and leading to a spa-like bathroom and a gigantic walk-in closet,” Bruggeman said.

“This is going to easily become your private oasis.”

A second main-floor bedroom also is designed as a suite.

The sprawling lower level offers abundant space for whatever lifestyle your family enjoys, with space for a large home office, extra guests, fitness area, hobby room or storage galore.

“It’s extremely flexible space that can accommodate so many needs,” Bruggeman said.

“And you will definitely be impressed by all the storage room – it’s extremely rare to find so much extra room.”

There’s even a bonus woodworkers’ heated shop in the lower level that includes an overhead garage door.

The lower level walks out to a fenced, parklike backyard that is extensively landscaped, offering plenty of privacy and lots of areas for gathering.

“This entire home is such a rare opportunity,” Bruggeman said. “We invite prospective buyers to join us for a closer look soon.”

This home will host an open house from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 8.

This Executive Home is listed for $1,250,000. For information or a private showing, contact Greta Bruggeman at 605-838-8396.