JOB SUMMARY

The credentialing coordinator is responsible for tasks required in order to maintain a current and accurate, systemwide data repository for provider information. Tasks include establishing and updating provider files through both an online and paper credentialing application and reapplication process, obtaining and evaluating primary source verification of provider credentials, maintaining current verifications that expire and facilitating the communication of significant findings and process milestones to customers throughout the Sanford system.

Must be able to work on multiple daily tasks with efficiency and high-quality accuracy while handling multiple internal and external customer communications. Responsible for planning work to meet regulatory and customer-defined deadlines, which requires coordination to minimize redundancy of work when multiple organizations share common providers.

About Sanford Health

Sanford Health is one of the largest and fastest-growing not-for-profit health systems in the United States. We’re proud to offer many development and advancement opportunities to our nearly 50,000 members of the Sanford Family who are dedicated to the work of health and healing across our broad footprint.

