Content strategist

The content strategist is responsible for developing and implementing content strategy for clients based on defined business objectives. Specific duties will include contributing to discovery meetings, performing website audits and inventories, developing detailed website sitemaps and deriving strategic goals and initiatives for both website and marketing partnerships by interpreting various analytical data. This team member also will play a key role in defining, testing and executing the user experience across digital platforms as necessary. The content strategist collaborates and works closely with the design, development, marketing and media strategy teams. This person will be responsible for interacting with clients, attending client meetings and attending related networking functions as requested, representing the company in a professional manner. This is not a writing position.

This is a full-time position, located in our Sioux Falls office, with the option for remote work as needed.

QUALITIES

A healthy knowledge of website user experience best practices, including content management, information architecture and design concepts.

Experience in executing content strategy plans and deliverables.

Knowledge of search engine optimization strategies and tactics.

Familiarity with marketing technology strategies, including email marketing, marketing automation and dynamic content.

Strong understanding of digital tracking and reporting platforms, including Google Analytics or Adobe Analytics.

Good communication and presentation skills.

Self-starter with the ability to identify client needs and opportunities and address them with little direction.

ADDITIONAL RESPONSIBILITIES

Identify and articulate client business opportunities and agency solutions.

Set and align project objectives.

Articulate strategy and get buy-in from internal teams and clients.

Guide content projects from start to finish: websites, social media, email marketing, dynamic content, etc.

Assist in UX research initiatives.

Develop and execute search engine optimization efforts.

PREFERRED EXPERIENCE

At least three years of relatable experience.

Why should you join our crew?

We focus on you and provide a culture that promotes your personal and professional growth.

We have the benefits you’d expect from an agency: the good stuff like medical, dental and vision insurance, matching 401(k), personalized career growth plans, etc. But we also offer remote work flexibility, summer hours, company-paid volunteer time, casual dress, wellness membership reimbursement, a great team of people and more.

We were founded on the belief that people come first, and we plan to keep it that way.

If you love technology and digital marketing, and you want to work where your well-being is No. 1, apply today!