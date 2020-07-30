Build your dream home on 10 acres just minutes from Sioux Falls  

0 shares Share

July 30, 2020

This paid Executive Home is sponsored by Greta Bruggeman of Hegg Realtors.

Take these incredible 10 acres and make them your own with this executive property just three minutes from Sioux Falls.

Located at 46856 Highway 38, this deep walk-out property overlooks a winding creek, and paved roads will lead you right to the city.

“This is one amazing acreage,” said listing agent Greta Bruggeman. “The residential and commercial possibilities are almost endless.”

The site also includes a custom-built, 70-by-40 TRC steed shed with 17-foot ceilings, a 10-by-10 overhead door and a 13.5-by-12.5 sliding door.

“This instantly becomes your workshop, your storage for your toys, or it can take on virtually any other space need,” Bruggeman said.

An attached 30-by-30-foot house offers temporary or guest living quarters.

“It’s exceptionally nicely finished,” Bruggeman added. “There are 11-foot ceilings and a full kitchen with stainless steel appliances, plus very comfortable living space.”

There’s a complete dining room, living room with fireplace, bedroom and bathroom that includes a washer and dryer.

“Plus there’s electric heat and air conditioning, heated tile floors and 9-foot-thick walls with fiberglass and spray foam insulation,” Bruggeman said.

A shelter belt with hundreds of trees has been planted, and huge boulders have been brought down to the creek.

“The vision is to create a pond there and further expand the habitat for wildlife while enhancing the stunning views from the future custom home,” Bruggeman said. “If you have a dream home in your mind and appreciate having plenty of space to get away, roam and grow, this absolutely is the property for you.”

This Executive Home is listed for $774,900. For information or a private showing, contact Greta Bruggeman at 605-838-8396.