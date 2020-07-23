Beautiful ranch home in Heather Ridge offers ideal layout, lots of extras

0 shares Share

This paid Executive Home is sponsored by Bridges Real Estate.

This inviting ranch house in a sought-after south Sioux Falls neighborhood will quickly become your family’s forever home.

Located at 6909 S. Heatherridge Ave., this beautiful home built by Curt DeWitt offers five bedrooms, three baths and outstanding finishes throughout.

“This home has so many features buyers are looking for – from three bedrooms on the main level to a spacious lower level in a great neighborhood,” said listing agent Kevin Kuiper of Bridges Real Estate.

“It’s high-quality construction that’s been incredibly well cared for.”

An inviting atmosphere greets you as soon as you walk in the door and discover the flowing main level.

“You’ll find two bedrooms, plus a convenient home office that easily could become a third bedroom,” Kuiper said. “And all throughout the home, you’ll love the ample closets. If you need a second office, a guest room or extra storage space, you’re going to find it here.”

The kitchen features alder wood cabinetry, scraped cherry wood floors and Caesarstone counters.

“It’s an outstanding kitchen that includes a separate pantry and convenient dining space, along with tons of counter space, high-end appliances and a two-tiered island,” Kuiper said.

“From there, it leads to a terrific three-season room for fantastic indoor-outdoor living.”

The lower level includes three additional bedrooms, plus a hobby room.

“And there’s a huge area to relax and enjoy family time,” Kuiper said. “Because of their size, the lower-level windows allow lots of natural light to flow in. And with fireplaces on both levels, the entire home has a very comfortable, welcoming feel.”

The popular Heather Ridge neighborhood setting is close to schools, shopping, lots of workplaces and easily accessible to anywhere in town.

“Plus Journey Elementary School is right down the street,” Kuiper said. “It’s increasingly rare to have homes become available in this area because families enjoy the neighborhood so much.”

This Executive Home is listed for $629,900. For information, contact Kevin Kuiper of Bridges Real Estate at 605-366-4293 or visit kevinkuiper.com.